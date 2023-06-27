Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia gets emotional as a fan tattoos her face on his arm

Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently got emotional when a fan surprised her at the Mumbai airport and showed a tattoo of her face on his arms. Tamannaah is a big star in South Indian film industry and enjoys a huge fan following down south. While fans in India are known to go an extra length to prove their love for their favourite star, the actress was taken by surprise by this unique gesture.



A video shared by a paparazzo account shows Tamannaah being approached by a fan as she exits the airport in Mumbai. The fan then shows her the tattoo and the actress looks visibly surprised and emotional. As they say bye to each other, the fan stops to touch her feet but Tamannaah instead gives a hug.



Fans had divided reactions to the fan’s gesture. Some of the comments on the post read, “I know tammanah since 13 years she is such a golden,” “Tamana me koi khamand nhii dekho kese achy se mil rhy apne fen see,(She doesn't have any arrogance, look how warmly she is greeting him)” “What the hell? Tattoo banana hai toh parents ka banao,(if you want to ink a tattoo make one of your parents)” and “Fans do it for their own publicity.”

Watch Tamannaah's video here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla × On the work front, Tamannaah will be next seen in Lust Stories 2 which co-stars actor Vijay Varma. The two met on the film sets last year and fell in love. It's only recently the two confirmed their relationship to the public. During an interview, while promoting their film, Tamannaah and Vijay were asked about the qualities they love about each other and something that annoys them. Tamannaah shared that she loved that Vijay made her feel safe, as no other actor ever has. “As actors, it’s important because it’s almost like jumping into something. With him around, I was not scared to say anything or emote. It was so easy and that’s something I love about him,” she shared. As for what annoys her, Tamannaah laughed and said, “I would want to annoy him.”



Vijay shared that Tamannaah is ‘radiant’ as a person. “She is also extremely simple. As for the annoying factor, she has the biggest fanbase any actor has. She has a very loyal fanbase and that really annoys me,” he said, before adding in amusement, “She even has her own temple.”

