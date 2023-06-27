Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan emerge winners

India’s leading kids entertainment franchise organised the digital edition of Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2022 and received 1.7 million votes. The young viewers across platforms unanimously chose Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan among actors from the recent crop of films. Brahmastra song "Kesariya" was chosen a favourite from the many songs that we listened to and enjoyed.

On this win, Ayan Mukerji, Director of Brahmastra Part One said, “'Kesariya' winning the favourite song at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards is truly an honour. It’s amazing how deeply young children, in general, are connected to Brahmastra and to its music and it feels great that it has been able to break through age barriers and become a favourite among audiences of all ages. This song was a special collaboration between some of the most talented artists in the industry, and this win goes to them”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan on his win said, “I just won Nickelodeon’s favorite dancing star. This is amazing! I have always believed that the love from an audience so young is truly the purest form of love there is. So, thank you Nickelodeon and a big, big thank you to all the kids for this trophy. Love and best wishes to all of you!”

With a phenomenal response received, Pathaan emerged as the clear favourite amongst kids by winning the favourite movie title, and Shah Rukh Khan earned the title of favourite movie actor for his role. Kiara Advani bags the title of favourite movie actor (female), while Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit became the favourite dancing stars (male) and (female), respectively.

Following its Oscar triumph for Best Original Song, RRR’s popular song "Naatu Naatu" continues to shine by becoming favourite song (south) at the Kids’ Choice Awards 2022. Additionally, KGF 2 emerged as the favourite movie (south).

Kids enjoy momos and hence chose it as the ultimate favourite food among the generation, while Candy Crush Saga won the title of being everyone’s favourite mobile game.

The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2022, hosted by National award winner Varun Buddhadev, will have its largest-ever digital simulcast on June 28, 2023. The entertainment extravaganza will be streamed across various network platforms, including Nickindia.com and Sonicgang.com, as well as the social media platforms.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.