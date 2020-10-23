Top 5 Hollywood news today: Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez cast vote early

With just a week left for US Presidential elections, several are casting their votes early including stars Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato have claimed they have seen Aliens.

Here are the top stories of the day.



Strange news alert! Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato reveal seeing aliens and UFO



Miley Cyrus recently had a run-in with aliens as she gave an interview with all details about this. She claimed in an interview that she had a close encounter with a UFO and locked eyes with an extraterrestrial pilot. But she’s not the only celebrity who claims to have done so.



read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/strange-news-alert-miley-cyrus-demi-lovato-reveal-seeing-aliens-and-ufo-337403

US Elections 2020: Selena Gomez turns up as an early voter



Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to vote early. The singer took to Instagram on October 22 to share a series of selfies. She can be seen sporting the ‘I Voted’ sticker. She captioned the pictures: "Just finished filling out my ballot!"



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/us-elections-2020-selena-gomez-turns-up-as-an-early-voter-337385

Canadian born Ryan Reynolds votes for the first time in US presidential elections



Popular Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds cast his vote for the first time in a US presidential election. The Canadian born actor revealed on social media on Thursday that he cast his vote early alongwith his wife, actress Blake Lively.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/canadian-born-ryan-reynolds-votes-for-the-first-time-in-us-presidential-elections-337411

Watch: Ariana Grande takes over the White House in her new single 'Positions'



Ariana Grande takes the White House in her new single 'Position'. On Thursday, the songstress dropped the first single from her upcoming album of the same name.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/watch-ariana-grande-takes-over-the-white-house-in-her-new-single-positions-337457

Sir Elton John gets his own Barbie! See pics here

Now, an Elton John Barbie! The legendary British singer now has his own Barbie doll which may not look like him but has been styled like him. The doll has been made to commemorate the 45th anniversary of his two sold-out shows in LA's Dodger Stadium.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/sir-elton-john-gets-his-own-barbie-see-pics-here-337497