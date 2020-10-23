US Elections 2020: Selena Gomez turns up as an early voter

Selena Gomez Photograph:( Instagram )
Apart from Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas, Madonna, Kacey Musgraves and others have voted early.
Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to vote early.
The singer took to Instagram on October 22 to share a series of selfies. She can be seen sporting the ‘I Voted’ sticker. She captioned the pictures: "Just finished filling out my ballot!"
Selena, has however, not officially endorsed a candidate but she has been a part of several vote initiatives including When We All Vote's #VotingSquad challenge, and the Voting Power Hour discussion.
