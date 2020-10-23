US Elections 2020: Selena Gomez turns up as an early voter

Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to vote early.

The singer took to Instagram on October 22 to share a series of selfies. She can be seen sporting the ‘I Voted’ sticker. She captioned the pictures: "Just finished filling out my ballot!"

Selena, has however, not officially endorsed a candidate but she has been a part of several vote initiatives including When We All Vote's #VotingSquad challenge, and the Voting Power Hour discussion.

Apart from Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas, Madonna, Kacey Musgraves and others have voted early.