Watch: Ariana Grande takes over the White House in her new single 'Positions'

Ariana Grande takes the White House in her new single 'Position'. On Thursday, the songstress dropped the first single from her upcoming album of the same name.



In the song, Ariana is the new president of the country as she addresses the public conference, makes food, gave awards and walks her dogs on the White House lawn.



Switchin’ my positions for you / Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in your bedroom,” she croons in the track as she takes the White House.



Watch the video below.

The upcoming album will be singer's 6th studio album, Ariana released her fifth studio album 'Thank U, Next' in February 2019.



The video featuring Ariana as USA leader was released a few hours after the final US presidential debate of 2020 between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

