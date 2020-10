Bringing live music back in times of COVID-19

The concept sees both band and audience members encased in giant bubbles for multi-sensory performance experience. According to a recent interview, the band thinks this could be a way to bring back live music, ''I think that’s kind of the dilemma we’re all in is that are we waiting for it to go back to normal or are we starting to plot, ‘What’s the future look like? What is the future of live music?’” said Wayne Coyne.

