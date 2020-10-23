Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Reynolds & other celebs who came out to vote in the 2020 US election
Some shared pictures of their 'I Voted' pins while others took to social media to urge their followers to vote in the US Elections 2020.
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston was one of the first stars to cast their vote. 'Friends' alum voted on 'Super Tuesday' and encouraged her fans to cast their vote by sharing her adorable picture with her dog Clyde and wrote, ''Every vote counts''.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez choose to vote early from her home. The star took to Instagram on Thursday (October. 22) to share a series of pictures with an 'I Voted' sticker, ''Just finished filling out my ballot!'' she captioned the snaps.
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
The star couple Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds are happy to cast their vote. By taking to their Instagram, The 'Gossip Girl' star along with her husband posed with their election ballots, ''It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend. #voteearly'' For Reynolds, it was his first time voting in America.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon feels good after using her fundamental right, she penned an inspiration note along with her picture, "I did it! Did you? Feels good to exercise my right to VOTE. I like to think that ray of light coming through the trees is ALL of the women who came before me who did not have this fundamental right," 'The Morning Show' star wrote.
"Ok ... 18 days until the election! Have you sent your ballots in?? Text me a photo of your "I Voted" stickers! 615-235-5390," Witherspoon added.
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria, who is quite vocal about her political views for this year's election have voted early, The 'Desperate Housewives' actor took her Instagram and posted her selfie with an 'I voted' sticker and wrote, ''I voted. Did you?''.
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas, by flaunting her new pink hairstyle and 'I voted' sticker on his T-shirt, shared the news on his Instagram and wrote ''#i voted''.
Halle Berry
Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry went to her Instagram page to get her followers know that she casted her vote and encouraged her fans for early vote,''VOTE. Vote EARLY. #Vote for the presidency but also for the local officials and measures that will create the world you want to see''.She wrote.
Madonna
Madonna just voted and wants her fans to vote too. The pop icon, shared her just voted selfies which she called the ''3 faces of a girl who just Voted!!,''. The singer can be seen sporting glasses and pink hair, while he urged people to get out there and take responsibility with a hashtag of Biden and Harris.
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas shared his selfie by flaunting 'I voted' sticker, the 'Sucker' singer shared her picture on his social account and challenged Patrick Mahomes, DeAndre Jordan and Kevin Hart to create their voting squad.
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves put her 'I voted' sticker in the middle of her forehead with the message, ''Worth the hour long line and the annoying business spreadsheet phone yeller guy behind me.''