Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Reynolds & other celebs who came out to vote in the 2020 US election

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon feels good after using her fundamental right, she penned an inspiration note along with her picture, "I did it! Did you? Feels good to exercise my right to VOTE. I like to think that ray of light coming through the trees is ALL of the women who came before me who did not have this fundamental right," 'The Morning Show' star wrote.

"Ok ... 18 days until the election! Have you sent your ballots in?? Text me a photo of your "I Voted" stickers! 615-235-5390," Witherspoon added.

(Photograph:Twitter)