Sir Elton John gets his own Barbie! See pics here

Now, an Elton John Barbie! The legendary British singer now has his own Barbie doll which may not look like him but has been styled like him. The doll has been made to commemorate the 45th anniversary of his two sold-out shows in LA's Dodger Stadium.



The doll sports curly hair and a colourful bomber jacket with 'Elton' embossed across the chest, flared jeans with embelishments and rainbow striped books. A purple bowler hat completes the look. The Barbie also dons sparkly, pink-tinted sunglasses.



"Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honor," Elton said in a statement. "I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential."

The limited edition doll is available on several e-portals.

Sir Elton John held his career-defining sellout concerts at the Dodger Stadium in LA on October 25 and 26, 1975.



The concert was histroic and considered the two largest shows by a single artist at the time with more than 100,000 in attendance. He was also the first act to perform at the venue after The Beatles who had performed there nine years earlier.