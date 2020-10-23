Canadian born Ryan Reynolds votes for the first time in US presidential elections

Popular Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds cast his vote for the first time in a US presidential election.



The Canadian born actor revealed on social media on Thursday that he cast his vote early alongwith his wife, actress Blake Lively.



"This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly," the 43-year-old wrote on Instagram.

In the photo he posted, the 'Deadpool' star is holding his mail-in ballot.



Reynolds' wife Lively also poked fun at his first-time experience as she wrote, "It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend [sic]. #voteearly."



The actor was born and raised in Vacouver. In 2016, during an interview, he had expressed how he had wished he could have voted.



Reynolds eventually obtained dual citizenship which allowed him to cast his vote this time.



“I would have loved to have voted in this election, now more than ever, but I didn’t get to have a voice,” he had told Variety back in 2016.



“I’m right at that age where I’m making that transition,” he continued. “It is interesting to watch it all unfold. We are standing at the precipice of what I think is going to be a very historical, heavily scrutinized period in United States history and it’s also a very frightening time.”



“I can understand so much of the fear that comes from this huge portion of the population that’s going to feel disenfranchised and that’s experiencing a tremendous amount of anxiety about their future,” Reynolds added. “Minority groups, women, LGBTQ communities — those are all communities that I think are rightfully very afraid for the moment and I’m afraid with them and for them.”



Reynolds' wife Lively spoke to Variety in 2017 where expressed concern over the Trump administration. "There's a lot that's worrying me as a woman, as a mother, and not just that, but as a human being who cares about other human beings and our rights and our liberties and what we value," she had said.