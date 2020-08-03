Top 5 Hollywood news today: Naya Rivera's last appearance, Ana de Armas to not get Ben Affleck to premiere

Here are the top 5 Hollywood news stories of the day:

Naya Rivera makes an appearance in 'Sugar Rush' one last time

The episode is titled as 'Birds of a Feather,' which is part of the baking series 'Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet' season. Rivera appears as a guest judge. Read more

Ana de Armas banned from getting Ben Affleck to 'No Time To Die' premiere

A red carpet premiere is being planned and Ana who plays a key role in the 25th James Bond film is likely to walk the red carpet solo. Read more

Britney Spears' father Jamie says he loves his daughter, calls #FreeBritney movement a 'joke'

In the last few weeks, the 'Free Britney' movement has gained momentum with fans demanding the singer to live a life without being controlled by father Jamie Spears. Read more

Watch trailer: Radhika Apte stars as British spy in French film 'A Call to Spy'

The film will release in the theaters and VOD on October 2 in the US. Read more

Taylor Swift's Folklore becomes the best-selling album of 2020

She's back to smashing records again! Read more