Ana de Armas banned from getting Ben Affleck to 'No Time To Die' premiere

Actress Ana de Armas has been strictly banned from bringing in her beau, Oscar-winning actor, filmmaker Ben Affleck to the red carpet premiere of 'No Time To Die'. The film, after several delays, is scheduled to premiere in the UK on November 12.



A red carpet premiere is being planned and Ana who plays a key role in the 25th James Bond film is likely to walk the red carpet solo.



A source close to the film has stated that the makers have asked Ana to make a solo appearance as they want to all the attention on the film's stars which includes Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch.

"This film premiere has been a long time coming and franchise bosses want the spotlight to be on the stars of the film," the source said.

"It would be a disaster if it was all about Ben Affleck's mushy PDAs with Ana overshadowing the event. A circus sideshow is strictly off the menu and the head honchos want to keep it all on-brand," added the source to a publication.



Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck met on the sets of their film 'Deep Water' and since then have been dating. Ana and Ben recently made their relationship official on Instagram on the former's birthday.

