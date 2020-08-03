Naya Rivera makes an appearance in 'Sugar Rush' one last time

Actress Naya Rivera's untimely death left everyone in shock. The actress who rose to fame for her role in 'Glee' drowned in Lake Piru in California in July. The actress though can be seen on Netflix's cooking competition 'Sugar Rush' one last time. The episode, which was pre-recorded, dropped on the OTT platform on Friday.



The episode is titled as 'Birds of a Feather,' which is part of the baking series 'Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet' season. Rivera appears as a guest judge.



In the episode Rivera was asked if she liked baking to which the actress said, "I do," she said. "I have a four-year-old son so you're kind of required to know how to bake at that point." Rivera also revealed that how her son loved the chocolate chip cookies she baked.



The actress had gone missing when she had gone boating at Lake Piru with her son. Her son was later found sleeping alone inside the boat hours later when the authorities came looking for the mother-son duo. After 5 days of intensive search, her body was found floating in the north side of the lake.



Her funeral took place last week with several of 'Glee' co-stars paying rich tributes. The episode of 'Sugar Rush' has also been dedicated to Rivera.

Also see: Naya Rivera's life in pics: From her breakthrough role in 'Glee' to being a single mother

'Glee' actors bid final goodbye to co-star Naya Rivera at lake where she was last seen

'Glee' star Naya Rivera dead at 33 as police find body at lake where she went missing