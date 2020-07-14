'Glee' star Naya Rivera dead at 33 as police find body at lake where she went missing

‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera has finally been found by local authorities. According to latest updates from Ventura County, a body has been recovered from California’s Lake Piru yesterday and they are “confident” that it is none other than the missing actress Naya.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told reporters the medical examiner would make the official identification and an autopsy will be performed.

Meanwhile, Naya Rivera’s family has been notified of the discovery. The Sheriff also added that there was "no indication of foul play and no indication this was a suicide."

The recovered body was found at the northeast corner of the lake near the surface of the water. This, after five days, after the 33-year-old Rivera disappeared.

Naya is survived by her 4-year-old son, Josey. He was found alone on a boat that she had rented to go boating and swimming with him.

The boy was rescued from the boat after she failed to return the boat to the rental company and they went looking for her and her son. The boy was found alone sleeping on the boat. According to authorities, the vendor told investigators that the boy and his mother had been swimming. The boy got back into the boat, but she didn’t.

The boy was wearing a life vest, and another life jacket was found in the boat along with Rivera’s identification. Her car was found in a parking area.