Taylor Swift's Folklore becomes the best-selling album of 2020

Taylor Swift is back at making records as her latest album ‘Folklore’ becomes the best-selling album of 2020. It was a surprise album announced by the pop star who just gave a couple of hours notice to fans before releasing the same.

It has now topped the Billboard 200 albums chart and achieved the biggest week for any album in the US since Taylor Swift's last release, ‘Lover’.

In its first week, Folklore earned 846,000 album units in the US, making it the best-selling album of the year to date. The record was previously held by Juice WRLD’s ‘Legends Never Die’ with around 500,000 units sold in its first week.

According to Taylor Swift's record label Universal Music Group, the album has sold over 2 million worldwide, with over half a billion total streams on audio and video in just one week. It also reached No. 1 on iTunes in more than 85 countries.

Taylor Swift has now become the first act to have seven albums each sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week. She also holds the title for most No. 1 debuts for a female artist.

