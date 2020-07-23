Taylor Swift to release new album tonight and her fans can't keep calm!

Taylor Swift has something super up her sleeve as she is set to release her new album tonight. She recorded a whole new album titled ‘Folklore’ as she kept to herself during the time of quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Announcing the surprise album on Instagram, Taylor Swift said, "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen.”

"And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine,” she continued.

On the album, Taylor Swift has worked with producer and The National guitarist Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote or produced 11 of the 16 songs on the album, as well as Bon Iver, who co-wrote and sings on one of the tracks; William Bowery, who co-wrote two songs; and her frequent collaborator producer/songwriter/singer Jack Antonoff, who she said "is basically musical family at this point."

"Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," Swift said.

"My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much."