Taylor Swift to release new album tonight and her fans can't keep calm!

Taylor Swift Photograph:( Twitter )
Her new upcoming album is called 'Folklore'
Taylor Swift has something super up her sleeve as she is set to release her new album tonight. She recorded a whole new album titled ‘Folklore’ as she kept to herself during the time of quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Announcing the surprise album on Instagram, Taylor Swift said, "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen.”
"And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine,” she continued.
Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️
On the album, Taylor Swift has worked with producer and The National guitarist Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote or produced 11 of the 16 songs on the album, as well as Bon Iver, who co-wrote and sings on one of the tracks; William Bowery, who co-wrote two songs; and her frequent collaborator producer/songwriter/singer Jack Antonoff, who she said "is basically musical family at this point."
folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week😄 Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com
"Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," Swift said.
"My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much."