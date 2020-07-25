Watch: Taylor Swift first song 'Cardigan' from album 'Folklore'

After surprising her fans with the new album, 'Folklore', and for Taylor Swift, that wasn't enough, the singer also gave fans an extra treat with a music video for 'Cardigan'.

In pics: Timeline of Kanye West and Taylor Swift's decade-long feud



By dropping the single, the songstress wrote, ''Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen,". "And that thing is my 8th studio album''. "poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into" each song, Swift added.

In the music video, Taylor is seen playing piano and then through the magical forces inside her piano she steps inside a magical forest.

Watch the video here:

The video was written and directed by Swift herself, and created with the help of cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto. The album is the Swift's first album since, 2019 'Lover' album. The 16 track album was created in the pandemic by the singer.



"In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness," she wrote of the album. "Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history and memory."