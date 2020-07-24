Timeline of Kanye West and Taylor Swift's decade-long feud

West calls Swift a 'b***h'

When things were returning to normal, Kanye West came with the new song 'Famous'. In the song, Kanye raps, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous."

Kanye claimed that lyrics have been approved by the Taylor, "I called Taylor and had an hour-long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings."



While Taylor denied, "Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask her to release his single 'Famous' on her Twitter account. She declined that she was never made aware of the actual lyric, "I made that bitch famous.''

(Photograph:Twitter)