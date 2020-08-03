Watch trailer: Radhika Apte stars as British spy in French film 'A Call to Spy'

‘A Call to Spy’ trailer is out as Radhika Apte stars in the French 2019 film as an Indian-origin British spy Noor Inayat Khan. A World War II-set espionage thriller tells the true story of women who were recruited as spies by the administration of Winston Churchill to sabotage Nazi operations in France.

Since women were hardly considered dubious, the British government set them to task with spying for the government.

The spymistress is played by Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) and her recruits — Sarah Megan Thomas’s Virginia Hall, Radhika Apte’s Noor Inayat Khan. The cast includes Linus Roache, Rossif Sutherland and Samuel Roukin.

Megan Thomas has also written the screenplay.

The trailer shows the women spies being trained for the job.

The film will release in the theaters and VOD on October 2 in the US.