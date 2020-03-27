Top 5 Hollywood news today: Meghan Markle makes Hollywood comeback, Rihanna donates safety gears

Meghan Markle is making her comeback to acting, alibi in an animation film. Meanwhile, coronavirus continues to dominate the news as Rihanna has now donated safety gear to New York hospitals amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the top stories of the day.



Meghan Markle makes Hollywood comeback with Disney's 'Elephant'



We last reported that Meghan Markle’s first professional stint post exiting from the British royal family would be with Disney. We now have confirmed news that she has dubbed for Disney’s ‘Elephant’, an original movie narrated by Meghan Markle. The new film is about a family of African elephants, Disney announced on Thursday.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-meghan-markle-makes-hollywood-comeback-with-disneys-elephant-288858

Rihanna donates safety gear to New York hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic



Continuing to lend a helping hand during the coronavirus pandemic, singer Rihanna donated protective equipment to New York state's overloaded hospitals. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter on Friday, thanking Rihanna and her foundation on behalf of the state.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/rihanna-donates-safety-gear-to-new-york-hospitals-amid-coronavirus-pandemic-288848

Actor Mark Blum dies at 69 due to COVID-19 complications



American actor Mark Blum known for work in theatre as well as in films like 'Desperately Seeking Susan', 'Crocodile Dundee' and the Netflix series `You,` is dead at age 69 due to complications from COVID-19.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/actor-mark-blum-dies-at-69-due-to-covid-19-complications-288847

Is this why Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' was postponed and not COVID-19?

Looks like there could be another reason why Daniel Craig starrer ‘No Time To Die’, the 25th James Bond film has been postponed and it’s not just coronavirus scare. Reports suggest that the makers had the film shown in test screenings -- and surprisingly met with negative reactions.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-is-this-why-daniel-craigs-no-time-to-die-was-postponed-and-not-covid-19-288866

Netflix' South Korean drama 'My Secret, Terrius' predicted coronavirus pandemic in 2018



A South Korean drama titled ‘My Secret, Terrius’ has picked up on search traffic as Netflix users are talking about how the 2018 show tells about the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world today.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/netflix-south-korean-drama-my-secret-terrius-predicted-coronavirus-pandemic-in-2018-288811