Meghan Markle makes Hollywood comeback with Disney's 'Elephant'

We last reported that Meghan Markle’s first professional stint post exiting from the British royal family would be with Disney. We now have confirmed news that she has dubbed for Disney’s ‘Elephant’, an original movie narrated by Meghan Markle.

The new film is about a family of African elephants, Disney announced on Thursday.

The documentary follows the family of elephants as they cross Africa’s Kalahari Desert.

In an announcement, the channel said on its Twitter account, "Disneynature's Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3."

Before it was confirmed, reports were abuzz that Prince Harry had mentioned it to Disney head, Bob Iger, that Meghan does voice overs. Harry told Bob at the London premiere of ‘The Lion King’ in July last year, "You know she does voice overs? She's really interested."

Iger reportedly replied, "Sure. We'd love to try."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now stepped down from their royal duties. Currently, they are self isolating in their Vancouver Island mansion amid COVID-19.

