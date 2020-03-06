'Nice to be back' says Meghan Markle as she glows in electric blue in first public appearance post Megxit

It was a bright blue day for Meghan Markle as she stepped out for her last set of royal duties in the UK before finally stepping down and starting an independent life with husband Prince Harry.

In her first official public appearance since Megxit in the UK, Meghan showed up in an electric blue dress that fit her snugly and showed off her fit and healthy body as she kept it neat with slick hair in a low pony, neutral colours in makeup and stilettos that matched her husband’s suit colour.

The dress is by Victoria Beckham.

Prince Harry opted for a dark blue suit that he paired with a white shirt as they both walked hand-in-hand for the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at London's Mansion House. It was pouring heavily in London, so the two were snapped walking side by side under an umbrella as the press charged to take photos of the smiling couple that looked extremely happy together.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were there to honour the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year.

Meghan presented the Celebrating Excellence Award during the event and said, 'Its very nice to be back. Its the third year I've had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here. It's just the most inspiring space.

'When we were watching the [nomination] videos all the way in Canada we had the same moment of "how are you going to choose?" Well, we've done our best.'

