Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to give up their 'Sussex Royal' brand

The couple had started building the brand just last year after they moved out of Kensington Palace, which they shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton and launched their separate Instagram page 'The Sussex Royals'.
If latest reports are anything to go by, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been barred from using the titled 'Sussex Royals' from now on.
Now, according to reports, Queen Elizabeth had "banned" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using the title.
A source in the royal family has revealed to media that conversations about Sussex Royal are "ongoing." The source explained,"As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior Members of the Royal Family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'Royal,' in this context, need to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing."
"As part of the process to transition the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter—planning has been well underway around the launch of their new non profit organization. Details will be shared in due course," the source further added while speaking to Town &Country website.
The source stated that even though its still being discussed, but likelyhood of the couple being barred from using the title as a brand is high.
Earlier in January, the couple, in a shock move, announced that they were stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and that they wished to now divide time between North America and United Kingdom. The Queen had earlier barred them from being referred as 'his royal highness'.
The couple had launched a new website, Sussexroyal.com, when they announced they'd be stepping back; the site featured much of the same navy-and-gray branding previously seen on the couple's Instagram. The couple have also reportedly applied for a global trademark on Sussex Royal as a preventative measure but with new diktat from the Queen herself- the couple may have to consider rebranding.