'Prince Harry and I are separate entities:' Prince William

"I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that any more; we're separate entities," Prince William said about his brother Prince Harry after the shocking announcement that he and his wife Meghan were stepping back from royal duties.

Prince William made these comments to a friend, reported Times.

Watch:

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II and other senior British royals were gathering on Monday for a crisis meeting to take a call on Prince Harry's decision.

As per British media, Harry's father Prince Charles and brother Prince William, with whom he has strained relations, will be a part of the meet at Queen's private Sandringham estate in eastern England.

Meghan is likely to attend the meeting via conference call from Canada.

Earlier on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth demanded that staff work with the couple to find urgently a "workable solution" that includes their demands for more freedom.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped a bombshell where they said that intended to step back and become "financially independent" while fully supporting the Queen.

(with AFP inputs)