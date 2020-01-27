What next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Remember in December 2017 when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement? The images of Harry in a blue trouser suit and Meghan in white coat flashed across TV screens and newspapers all over the world. Meghan was wearing the coat created by a Canadian brand Line - The Label, sold out within minutes. So much so that the brand’s website crashed. The interest in the royal couple has been unprecedented. When they got married in May 2018, two billion viewers glued to their TV screens to watch the ‘fairy-tale’ wedding worldwide.

So, it wasn’t a surprise when @SussexRoyal broke Instagram records for the fastest one million followers (in less than six hours) in April last year. From their son Archie’s arrival to the bombshell decision to step back from royal duties – all announcements were made through this social handle. But what next?

The big question after Megxit is that with literally no cash flow from the royal chambers, how would the royal couple or should we say the celebrity couple will eke a living?

Brand partnerships, sponsorship deals, and social media appear to be the most lucrative and quick source of income for the couple. Global brands are ready to queue outside their Vancouver pad to get them on board. No doubt they can give any global celebrity a run for their money. Not to forget, before stepping into the royal shoes Meghan was also running her fashion and lifestyle blog - The Tig. The blog was discontinued and Meghan bid adieu to her fans with a sweet thank you letter. So, the social media influencer role is open for both. From AIDS to mental health to fashion and sport their ideas will sell like hot cake. And, the new parents also have all the rights and some experience to talk about parenting and bringing up a global citizen.

But what remains to be seen is for how long this love and affection for them would stay now that the royal titles have left their sides. The royal couple can also tread the road Obamas have opted for. Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle launched their production company Higher Ground in May 2018 and signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix. Their first production American Factory has even got an Oscar nod. When Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandon was asked if he would be interested in signing a deal with Harry and Meghan he quickly jumped on to so ‘who wouldn’t be’. Meghan sent ripples across showbiz when she signed a voice-over deal with Disney hinting at her comeback.

Imagine what if Meghan plans to write a book like the Obamas. Obama's memoir is expected to release this year before the 2020 Presidential elections. Michelle’s autobiography Becoming took the world by storm. The book sold 1.4 million copies in its first week. It became the best-selling book in the US for the year 2018.

Who wouldn’t want to get a sneak peek into how a biracial American divorcee managed to strut through the alleys of Buckingham Palace and got a nod from the Queen to marry her grandson. Or, how it feels to be a spare’s spouse and not an heir’s. Or, how rooted racism is into Britain’s psyche?

Obama made his first speech three-months after the end of his second term. He reportedly made $400,000 from that one speech. Harry, are you listening? So the possibilities for both of them are endless to cash in their celebrity status. So, the possibilities for both of them are endless to cash in their celebrity status.

The bold step taken by the couple has indeed shaken the monarchy and has exposed its weaknesses to the world yet again. Stepping down from the roles of senior royals seems a good idea and Harry is anyways sixth in the line of the throne but the decision to relocate to Canada only hints that the couple wants more liberty in executing their plans as a brand.



(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed above are the personal views of the author and do not reflect the views of ZMCL)