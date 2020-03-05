Meghan Markle to take on the last set of royal duties in the UK

This is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s last set of royal duties before they make their final move into independence from the royal family. Post Megxit, this will be the first time when the British press will see Meghan in the UK attending to royal duties.

Meghan will join husband Prince Harry at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London on Thursday evening.

The event is held to celebrate the achievements of wounded, sick and injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges.

It is a big deal for the world press as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry before announcing their exit, revealed how they struggled keeping up with the royal life and want to disassociate themselves from this so as to give an independent upbringing to their child, Archie Harrison Windsor.

Meghan and Harry were last seen together on an official engagement on January 7 when they visited Canada House in London to thank the nation for hosting them during their festive break in the Commonwealth country.