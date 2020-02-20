Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal duties to officially end on March 31

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially be exiting from the royal family on March 31, their office has announced. The couple announced in January that they would be stepping down from their roles as senior members in the royal family and dividing time between the UK and North America.



Ever since their big announcement, the couple has been slowly wrapping up work and duties in the UK before they settle in Canada.

In a statement on Wednesday, the office said that the Duke of Sussex will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader.

Internet labels Prince Harry as the best husband in the world after watching this viral video



The Sussexes will announce details of their new non-profit organisation later in the year, a spokeswoman for the couple said.

A number of royal engagements were also announced, with Prince Harry due to attend an Invictus Games event with pop star Jon Bon Jovi on February 28.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to work with Goldman Sachs

Meghan will then mark International Women`s Day a week later, with the couple`s final official engagement coming alongside the entire royal family at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 before their Buckingham Palace office closes on April 1.

The spokeswoman said the couple would continue to work with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the UK and the Commonwealth throughout the year.

The couple has also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish their new non-profit organisation.

The development comes after the couple`s January 8 announcement that they were stepping back as royals in order to become financially independent but would continue to serve the Queen. The couple's decision has led to several changes. They do not hold royal titles and may even have to give up on their 'Sussex Royals' brand which they had been building since last year.



The couple is currently living in Canada with their baby son Archie and likely to make the country their permanent residence.