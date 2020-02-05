Internet labels Prince Harry as the best husband in the world after watching this viral video

Prince Harry dotes on wife Meghan Markle is a fact that is well known. And there is now a video as proof of how attentive the man is towards his wife - even in public.



A Twitter user compiled a video of how Prince Harry is always settling his wife's hair at various events since their wedding in May 2018. The video has gone viral ever since and convinced the internet that Harry is perhaps the best husband in the world.



Standing in the background, and without being asked to, the Duke of Sussex is seen voluntarily fixing Meghan's hair on at least five occasions.

Here have a look.

Fans also can't stop gushing over the last snippet of the video Harry seen resting his chin on Meghan's shoulder.

The couple, who became parents to a baby boy- Prince Archie in 2019, shocked the world earlier in January this year when they announced they would be stepping down from their senior roles in the royal family. The couple has since then moved to Canada although they haven't specifically stated if they would setlle in the country or not.