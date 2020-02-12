Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to work with Goldman Sachs

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is reportedly entering talks with controversial banking giant Goldman Sachs. The alleged negotiations between Sachs and the British royals could earn the latter upwards of £1billion in corporate deals.

Having quit the Royal family alongside the Duchess of Sussex, 35-year-old Prince and the former Suits actress have reportedly discussed working with the controversial US finance firm.

Reports indicate that contact between the royal couple and Goldman Sachs began in November of 2019, and Harry may allegedly follow footballer David Beckham and actress Gwyneth Paltrow to be a guest speaker at the bank’s Talks at GS.

Though guests speakers do not receive any monetary compensation from Goldman, this opportunity could reportedly the way for the Sussexes to forge a l­ucrative future relationship.

Harry and Meghan dropped a bombshell statement on January 8, when they publicly announced their intention to "work to become financially independent" while also "fully" supporting the Queen.

They assured the media of continuous collaborations with the monarchy, but it was concluded that a half-in/half-out model whereby the couple would gain financial independence while also serving the Queen was not possible.

Harry and Meghan announced after negotiations with the royal family that they will stop carrying out royal duties from the spring and no longer use the title HRH.

Speculation of Harry and Meghan making millions through lucrative contracts has been plentiful, with suggestions ranging from acting, film or television, to brand partnerships, to public speaking, and even book deals.