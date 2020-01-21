Gwyneth Paltrow, Priyanka Chopra top Create & Cultivate's 100 List

Priyanka Chopra has now topped Create & Cultivate's 100 List along with Gwyneth Paltrow, Shay Mitchell and Jameela Jamil as four celebs who led the women-led business platform.

The list was announced on Monday as the celebs opened up on what worked for them in the past decade, including their achievements in the world of entertainment plus entrepreneurship.

The list also includes some other big names like Marie Kondo, Nicole Richie, Tyra Banks, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Olivia Culpo, Julianne Hough, Bebe Rexha, HAIM and Dove Cameron.

For Gwyneth Paltrow what worked was the lifestyle site Goop and Netflix's The Politician. Priyanka topped for appearing in Rebel Wilson-led comedy ‘Isn't It Romantic’. She also revealed that she’s working with ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Richard Madden on Amazon’s ‘Citadel’. Read more about the project here.

Jameela Jamil landed a spot as she led body positive campaigns and Michelle featured because of netflix’s ‘You’ season 1 and for travel and accessories brand Beis in Ulta Beauty. Also see: 'What A Man Gotta Do' music video out: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas turn up the heat

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: 'Desi girl' Priyanka Chopra lights up red carpet in a pink gown with husband Nick Jonas

Also read: Priyanka Chopra looks like the diva she is in this blue silk sari for Umang 2020