Priyanka Chopra looks like the diva she is in this blue silk sari for Umang 2020

Priyanka Chopra was here in Mumbai for a brief time as she was to attend a welcome party arranged for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos by the Bollywood folks.

Right after the high on glam party for Jeff Bezos, Priyanka was then spotted at Umang 2020 clad in a bright blue Benarasi sari. She chose a silver and cobalt blue Benarasi number that was the star of the function even though many stars walked in sarees the desi girl's outfit stood out.

For all those wondering where they can get their hands on the sari, its a handwoven silk number from Ekaya x Masaba collection. The cobalt blue drape had quirky silver pomegranates all over it with Kadwa borders and Benarasi cutwork detail.

In Pictures: Umang 2020: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra & other B-town stars attend Mumbai Police event

Priyanka teamed her sari with a sleeveless blouse.

Check out her photo here: