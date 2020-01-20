Umang 2020: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra & other B-town stars attend Mumbai Police event
Every year Bollywood turns up at Umang, the annual celebrations organised by the Mumbai Police. Like every year, Bollywood stars from Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, to Priyanka Chopra marked there presence.
Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif
Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra arrived at the Umang 2020 in a traditional avatar. The global star was wrapped in bright blue saree. Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a white colour embellished saree.
Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan
Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan both arrived to support the Mumbai police. Anil appeared in the Khaki jacket and in his next outing 'Mlang' the actor is playing a cop and as always Salman came up in the simple black suit.
Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal
Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal both were snapped at the event. As 'Uri' actor looked dapper in a blue coloured suit, while 'Luka Chuppi' actor kept it simple in denims and a T-shirt.
Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh
Sara Ali Khan kept it simple in white kurta salwar with minimum makeup. Rakul Preet Singh dazzled the red carpet in her silver-coloured shimmery saree
Rani Mukerji and Madhuri Dixit
Rani Mukerji looked like a disco ball, as 'Mardaani' actress was all decked up in a golden shimmery suit. She completed her look with a red lipstick. Madhuri Dixit also came to support Mumbai police.
Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan
'Student of the year' actors Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan also marked their attendance at the event organised by Mumbai police.
Rajkummar Rao and Riteish Deshmukh
Rajkummar Rao stole the limelight with his black and white sherwani and Ritesh Deshmukh appeared in a blue and white kurta pajamas.
Janhvi Kapoor and Tabu
'Dhadak' actress Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at the event in her sizzling red saree look. She came with her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Tabu also attended the event in a shiny grey saree.
Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon
'Student of the year 2' debutant Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon, both divas stepped out in traditional attires. Tara looked beautiful in black and white lehenga while 'Housefull 2' actress looked stunning in a white dress with golden embroidery.