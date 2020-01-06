Golden Globes 2020: 'Desi girl' Priyanka Chopra lights up red carpet in a pink gown with husband Nick Jonas

Diamonds, pink gown and that style! Desi girl Priyanka Chopra turned up the heat at Golden Globes 2020 red carpet as she came with husband Nick Jonas for the awards ceremony. Read the full list of winners here.

Hand-in-hand, the much-in-love couple looked cute together, like always. They even presented an award together. She was almost the last name to be announced by the official Hollywood Foreign Press Association as one of the presenters amongst the likes of Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and others. Watch red carpet looks from the Golden Globes 2020.

Priyanka Chopra chose a bubblegum pink coloured gown that was both body-hugging and stylish. She chose to keep her hair open with the front styling reeking of the 80s style. She accentuated the styling with diamonds in the form of accessories. Worth mentioning in the looks department is also Nick Jonas who complemented her in a black suit. Also catch updates of the event here.

Priyanka has always been a queen at the red carpet, be it Hollywood or Bollywood when she has experimented with her styling, colours and accessories. Her recent red carpet outing is proof of her understanding of the fashion game.

On another note, Priyanka was recently on a vacation with her husband and extended family over the New Years'.