Golden Globes 2020 Live updates: Elton John wins best original song award after 26 years

WION Web Team New Delhi Jan 06, 2020, 05.55 AM (IST)

'Rocketman' poster Photograph: Twitter

Follow Us

Jan 06, 2020, 08.57 AM

Not just a baby and an engagement but Michelle Williams now also has an award to celebrate. Williams takes home best actress in a limited series made for television - 'Fosse/Verdon'

Jan 06, 2020, 08.49 AM

'Chernobyl' takes home the second award of the night this time the best television limited series for television. 

Jan 06, 2020, 08.45 AM

British filmmaker Sam Mendes wins the Best Director award for '1917'.

×

 

Jan 06, 2020, 08.43 AM

The veteran Tom Hanks wins the prestigious Cecil B. deMille Award for his outstanding work in cinema.

×

 

Jan 06, 2020, 08.21 AM

The absolutely best Olivia Colman wins her third Golden Globe- this time for 'Crown'! Best actress in a television series drama for the brilliant Colman. 

×

 

Jan 06, 2020, 08.12 AM

The ever talented Patricia Arquette wins best supporting actress in a television series for 'The Act'. 

×

 

Jan 06, 2020, 08.08 AM

The list of winners so far at Golden Globes 2020. See here

Jan 06, 2020, 08.07 AM

Elton John breaks the longest gap between victories with his best original song win.  John and Bernie Taupin win for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from 'Rocketman'. John had last won a globe back in 1994 for 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' from 'The Lion King'. 

×

 

Jan 06, 2020, 08.03 AM

'Fleabag' wins best television series musical or comedy. No suprises there! 

×

 

Jan 06, 2020, 07.55 AM

The superb Laura Dern wins best-supporting actress for 'Marriage Story'.  Truly well deserved!

×

'Missing Link' wins best motion picture - animated.

×

 

 

 

Jan 06, 2020, 07.43 AM

Quentin Tarantino seems to have made a permanent place in the screenplay category at the Globes. Tarantino won his third best screenplay award for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'. 

×

Meanwhile, Brian Cox won the best actor drama in a television series award for 'Succession'. 
 

×

 

Jan 06, 2020, 07.24 AM

Everyone's favourite Ellen Degeneres is honoured with the Carol Burnett Award for her extraordinary work in showbiz. 

×

 

Jan 06, 2020, 07.18 AM

Korean dark comedy 'Parasite' wins best foreign language film award! Filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho says, "I think we use only just one language, the cinema," as he accepts the award. So true!

×

 

Jan 06, 2020, 07.08 AM

It is the season of 'Fleabag' so we aren't surprised that Phoebe Waller Bridge just took home the best actress in a series -musical or comedy award! So well deserved! 

×

Meanwhile 'Succession' has just been adjudged as the best television drama of the year!

×

 

 

Jan 06, 2020, 07.05 AM

Stellan Skarsgård wins best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series for the compelling series 'Chernobyl'. 

×

 

Jan 06, 2020, 07.00 AM

'Gladiator' actor Russell Crowe takes home the Globe for mini-series 'The Loudest Voice'. The actor won in the best actor in limited series category. 

×

 

Jan 06, 2020, 06.58 AM

The first round of winners have been announced. Rami Youssef wins best actor in a television series- musical or comedy for 'Rami'.

×

 

Jan 06, 2020, 06.43 AM

Who will take home the best actor (drama) trophy? Joaquin Phoenix or Adam Driver? Check out all the nominees in this category here!
 

Jan 06, 2020, 06.38 AM

Just a few minutes left for the ceremony to begin. Here's a quick look at all nominees at Golden Globes 2020. 

Jan 06, 2020, 06.13 AM

Our very own Priyanka Chopra will be present at the awards tonight and even presenting an award! 

×

Check out which of your favourite stars will be presenting at the awards gala tonight!

Jan 06, 2020, 06.06 AM

Will Martin Scorsese take home the top prize for his film 'The Irishman' which is being speculated as his last? Will the film win the best film award? Just a few hours left to find that out!

Jan 06, 2020, 05.57 AM

The red carpet has been rolled out and stars have started arriving at the Golden Globes as Hollywood kicks off its award season. 

×

 