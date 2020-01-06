Golden Globes 2020 Live updates: Elton John wins best original song award after 26 years

'Rocketman' poster Photograph: Twitter
Jan 06, 2020, 08.57 AM
Not just a baby and an engagement but Michelle Williams now also has an award to celebrate. Williams takes home best actress in a limited series made for television - 'Fosse/Verdon'
Jan 06, 2020, 08.49 AM
'Chernobyl' takes home the second award of the night this time the best television limited series for television.
Jan 06, 2020, 08.45 AM
British filmmaker Sam Mendes wins the Best Director award for '1917'.
Congratulations to Sam Mendes - Best Director - Motion Picture - 1917 (@1917). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/cpigklE3Ee— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 08.43 AM
The veteran Tom Hanks wins the prestigious Cecil B. deMille Award for his outstanding work in cinema.
Congratulations to Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) - Recipient of this year's Cecil B. deMille Award. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/F4pd0RTo1r— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 08.21 AM
The absolutely best Olivia Colman wins her third Golden Globe- this time for 'Crown'! Best actress in a television series drama for the brilliant Colman.
Congratulations to Olivia Colman - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama - The Crown. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/GfsyYWYuiK— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 08.12 AM
The ever talented Patricia Arquette wins best supporting actress in a television series for 'The Act'.
Congratulations to Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television - The Act (@TheActOnHulu). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8g2E9eOLlx— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 08.07 AM
Elton John breaks the longest gap between victories with his best original song win. John and Bernie Taupin win for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from 'Rocketman'. John had last won a globe back in 1994 for 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' from 'The Lion King'.
Congratulations to Elton John (@eltonofficial) and Bernie Taupin for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - Best Original Song - Motion Picture - Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/x1fUOambkt— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 08.03 AM
'Fleabag' wins best television series musical or comedy. No suprises there!
Congratulations to Fleabag (@fleabag) - Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/lmgo18FmVa— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 07.55 AM
The superb Laura Dern wins best-supporting actress for 'Marriage Story'. Truly well deserved!
Congratulations to Laura Dern (@LauraDern) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Marriage Story (@MarriageStory). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/m0MwxR1gXf— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
'Missing Link' wins best motion picture - animated.
Congratulations to Missing Link - Best Motion Picture - Animated. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/I1HFoqbGR7— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 07.43 AM
Quentin Tarantino seems to have made a permanent place in the screenplay category at the Globes. Tarantino won his third best screenplay award for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'.
Congratulations to Quentin Tarantino - Best Screenplay - Motion Picture - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/m4fLGRPzCw— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Meanwhile, Brian Cox won the best actor drama in a television series award for 'Succession'.
Congratulations to Brian Cox - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama - Succession. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IL27iJD9Xe— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 07.24 AM
Everyone's favourite Ellen Degeneres is honoured with the Carol Burnett Award for her extraordinary work in showbiz.
Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) - Recipient of the Carol Burnett Award. Photo by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski). #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/HEr7hFHseg— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 07.18 AM
Korean dark comedy 'Parasite' wins best foreign language film award! Filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho says, "I think we use only just one language, the cinema," as he accepts the award. So true!
Parasite (South Korea) - Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language. Photo by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski). #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rRSi89ZJBH— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 07.08 AM
It is the season of 'Fleabag' so we aren't surprised that Phoebe Waller Bridge just took home the best actress in a series -musical or comedy award! So well deserved!
Congratulations to Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Fleabag (@fleabag). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/kpvpPDnaVj— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Meanwhile 'Succession' has just been adjudged as the best television drama of the year!
Congratulations to Succession - Best Television Series - Drama. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZBTEAMBA1V— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 07.05 AM
Stellan Skarsgård wins best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series for the compelling series 'Chernobyl'.
Congratulations to Stellan Skarsgård - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television - Chernobyl. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/LjcHtUm4sD— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 07.00 AM
'Gladiator' actor Russell Crowe takes home the Globe for mini-series 'The Loudest Voice'. The actor won in the best actor in limited series category.
Congratulations to Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television - The Loudest Voice. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1L7xP9sKRT— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 06.58 AM
The first round of winners have been announced. Rami Youssef wins best actor in a television series- musical or comedy for 'Rami'.
Congratulations to Ramy Youssef (@ramy) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Ramy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/idWiAoA3Kk— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 06.43 AM
Who will take home the best actor (drama) trophy? Joaquin Phoenix or Adam Driver? Check out all the nominees in this category here!
Jan 06, 2020, 06.38 AM
Just a few minutes left for the ceremony to begin. Here's a quick look at all nominees at Golden Globes 2020.
Jan 06, 2020, 06.13 AM
Our very own Priyanka Chopra will be present at the awards tonight and even presenting an award!
UPDATE: @priyankachopra will be presenting tonight at the 77th #GoldenGlobes! Watch Hollywood's Party of the Year™ TONIGHT to see all of the presenters we’ve announced! pic.twitter.com/3U7DbNv4cP— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2020
Check out which of your favourite stars will be presenting at the awards gala tonight!
Jan 06, 2020, 06.06 AM
Will Martin Scorsese take home the top prize for his film 'The Irishman' which is being speculated as his last? Will the film win the best film award? Just a few hours left to find that out!
Jan 06, 2020, 05.57 AM
The red carpet has been rolled out and stars have started arriving at the Golden Globes as Hollywood kicks off its award season.
Three of tonight's presenters have arrived... Dakota Fanning, @ofctimallen, and Kit Harington are making their way to the #GoldenGlobes main stage! pic.twitter.com/vKlR5VP2jM— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020