Golden Globes 2020: Will 'The Irishman' bring Martin Scorsese a Best Film win after 15 years?

It could finally be that year when Martin Scorsese breaks a very long hiatus at the Golden Globes 2020 with a win in the Best Film category. His film ‘The Irishman’ has remained in the news ever since it was announced, first for its cast, then its content and now that it has been out on OTT platform for streaming, Netflix film is making a buzz at the awards season with many calling it a winner already.

What’s crucial to understand here is that if ‘The Irishman’ wins in the Golden Globes Best Film category, it will break a 15-year-long gap for the filmmaker who has been nominated on several occasions but not won post his 2004 win for ‘The Aviator’. But this is only restricted to Best Film category as the filmmaker has won previously for directing ‘Gangs of New York’ (2002), ‘The Departed’ (2006) and ‘Hugo’ (2011).

Watch the trailer here:

Not just this, Martin Scorsese could also tie this Golden Globe win (if it happens) with his hero Elia Kazan. Kazan currently holds the record for the most number of Best Director wins at the Golden Globes with four wins out of many nominations -- ‘Gentleman’s Agreement’ (1947), ‘On the Waterfront’ (1954), ‘Baby Doll’ (1956) and ‘America America’ (1963). Both his film, ‘Gentleman’s Agreement’ and ‘On the Waterfront’ brought him Oscar wins, while ‘America America’ got hi, Oscar bids in Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Martin is sitting tight at three Golden Globes wins so far. Also read: Who will win top honours in television's drama categories and how Netflix content takes pole position as award season kicks off.

With less than an hour left for Golden Globes 2020 to start rolling as the guests have already started coming out on the red carpet, ‘Irishman’ could possibly help Martin Scorsese record his fourth win for a film he calls very special to him and also probably his last film.

‘Irishman’ is a Netflix film and it started streaming on the platform from November 27, 2019. It first had a limited theatrical release in the United States.