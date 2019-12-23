Martin Scorsese hints 'The Irishman' might be his last film

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese has hinted that his recent film 'The Irishman' might just be his last film. "I`m 77 and I`ve got things to do... I don`t know how many more I can make -- maybe this is it. The last one," the filmmaker told The Guardian in a recent interview.



Scorsese who is widely regarded as a great contributor to the Hollywood film industry took a dig at the fascination among the crowds for super-hero films.



"We are in a situation now where the theatres are only showing the latest superhero films. You have 12 screens -- and 11 are a superhero film. You enjoy superhero films, fine, but you need 11 screens?" he asked.

Scorsese has directed more than twenty-five narratives till dates, among which `Taxi Driver, `Raging Bull`, and `Goodfellas` are cited as some of the greatest of his works.

His recent film 'The Irishman' got a selective release in theatres and eventually released on Netflix. The film, featuring Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino has earned several nominations at the Golden Globe Awards 2020 including Best Director nod for Scorsese and Best Film.