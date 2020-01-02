Golden Globes 2020: Meet the best actor nominees

With just a few days left for Golden Globes 2020, here is a lowdown on the best actor nominees of this year. These actors are undoubtedly the best in their craft and in 2019 given us some very memorable performances. From Joaquin Phoenix's twisted take on DC's famous villain Joker to Adam Driver's heartfelt perfromance as a man trying to come to terms with his divorce in 'Marriage Story'- we have seen some incredible characters.

We list out nominees of Best Actor Drama and Musical/Comedy.