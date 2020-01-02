Golden Globes 2020: Meet the best actor nominees

With just a few days left for Golden Globes 2020, here is a lowdown on the best actor nominees of this year. These actors are undoubtedly the best in their craft and in 2019 given us some very memorable performances. From Joaquin Phoenix's twisted take on DC's famous villain Joker to Adam Driver's heartfelt perfromance as a man trying to come to terms with his divorce in 'Marriage Story'- we have seen some incredible characters.
We list out nominees of Best Actor Drama and Musical/Comedy.
This is not the first time Christian Bale has been nominated for the Globes. The 'Vice' actor is the recipient of many awards from all over the world. However, Christian had been nominated four times in Academy Award and had won one for 'The Fighter' in 2011. He also took Golden Globes twice in his career one for 'The Fighter' and second for 'Vice' in 2019. Bale is well known for his role in the psychological thriller 'The Machinist', and as Batman in Christopher Nolan's superhero film 'Batman Begins'.
In 2019 he starred as race car driver Ken Miles in James Mangold's 'Ford v Ferrari' for which he is been nominated for Golden Globes 2020 in the best actor drama category.
For 'Pain &Glory', Antonio Banderas has earned the Fifth Golden Globes nomination of career. Despite being nominated fourth times before, the actor has never won the coveted trophy before.
Interestingly, life has come a full circle for Banderas with 'Pain & Glory'. The actor started his career with Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodovar who made him a superstar, and now he has played Pedro in 'Pain and Glory'. The performance, many feel, may win him the Globe this time.
With 'Marriage Story' Adam Driver has earned his second Golden Globes nomination. The actor got his breakthrough in 2012 in a comedy-drama series 'Girls' and had received nominations at Primetime Emmy Award three years consequently.
'Marriage Story' actor earlier has been nominated both in Academy Awards and Golden Globes in 2019 in the best-supporting actor category for his role in 'BlacKkKlansman'.
Joaquin Phoenix had shocked every single person with his performance in 'Joker'. The twitchy character had led his way to every single award this year and chances are that Phoenix will pick up the Globe as well. But Phoenix' acting prowess is well known for long now. Phoenix has been nominated three times in Oscars for 'The Master' and 'Walk the Line', and the 'Gladiator' and has been nominated five times in Golden Globes. He won the best actor Golden Globe for 'Walk the Line' in 2006.
Pryce began his career in the early 1970s. Over the decades, he has given award-winning performance in various films. The actor has played memorable characters in films like 'Royal Court Theatre's', 'Hamlet', and High Sparrow in 'Game of Thrones'.
Jonathan has been nominated only twice in his career- once in 1994 for 'Barbarians at the Gate' and now the second time for 'The Two Popes'.
This is 12-year-old Roman Griffin's first nomination at the Golden Globes for his brilliant performance in 'Jojo Rabbit'. Griffin, who made his debut with this film, was appreciated in the festival circuit by critics as well as the audience.
Craig achieved international fame when he got chosen as the sixth actor to play Ian Fleming's British secret agent James Bond and played the famous secret agent in films like 'Casino Royale', 'Quantum of Solace', 'Skyfall', 'Spectre', and the upcoming 'No Time to Die'.
He has been in the industry since the age of 14, and portrayed some of the most memorable characters but has never won a Golden Globe and or an Academy Award. In fact, this is the first time that the actor has been nominated for the Golden Globes.
He needs no introduction. Ruling over Hollywood over the last three decades, Leonardo DiCaprio has given both critically and commercially successful films like, 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' 1993, 'Romeo + Juliet' 1996, 'Titanic' 1997. DiCaprio has also been nominated five times at Academy Awards and won it once in 2016 for 'The Revenant'. Leonardo has also won three Golden Globe Awards for ' The Aviator' and 'The Revenant' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.
Egerton made his acting debut in 2011 with a small role in two episodes of the series 'Lewis' as Liam Jay. Later, he gained recognition as Gary Eggsy Unwin in the action comedy film 'Kingsman: The Secret Service'. This is Taron's first Golden Globe nomination. The actor plays legendary singer Elton John in the film which also highlighted his singing abilities.
Murphy started off his carrier as a cast member on 'Saturday Night Live'. He also worked as a stand-up comedian and was also ranked No. 10 on Comedy Central's list of the 100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time. Murphy has also received Golden Globe Award nominations poreviously for his performances in '48 Hrs', 'The Beverly Hills Cop series,' 'Trading Places,' 'The Nutty Professor' and 'Dolemite Is My Name'.
In 2007, he won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor and received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of soul singer James Thunder Early in 'Dreamgirls'. In 2015, his films made him the sixth-highest-grossing actor in the United States.
