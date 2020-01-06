2020 Golden Globes Awards: The complete list of winners

The wait is finally over as Golden Globes 2020 awards ceremony kickstarted with a bang as Ricky Gervais took over the role of the evening's host, for a record fifth time. Cracking jokes and charming his way with a mention to films and shows that made a buzz in the previous year, the star got applauds every step of the way. Check out the live updates here.

Check out the full list of Golden Globe winners here: (updated real-time)

Rami Youssef- Best Actor in a Television Series in a Musical or Comedy for 'Rami'.

#GoldenGlobes winner Ramy Youssef discusses the modern representation of family in his show Ramy backstage after his big win. pic.twitter.com/EltDEY4lgW — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020 ×

Russell Crowe- Best Actor in Limited series category for 'The Loudest Voice'.

Stellan Skarsgård - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for 'Chernobyl'.

Big winner Stellan Skarsgård discusses what his Chernobyl role means to him and the importance of powerful television backstage with the HFPA at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/9ZBiYyBNNp — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020 ×

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy series for 'Fleabag'. We predicted that the actress is a hot favourite for picking up in the nominated category. Read more here.

Succession - Best Television Series in Drama.

Parasite - Best Foreign Language Film

Brian Cox - Best Actor in a Drama Series for 'Succession'

Ellen DeGeneres - Recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.

Quentin Tarantino - Best Screenplay for 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'

Missing Link - Best Animated Film

Laura Dern - Best Supporting Actress in a film for 'A Marriage Story'

Fleabag - Best Musical or Comedy series

I'm Gonna Love Me Again from 'Rocketman' - Best Original Song

Tom Hanks - Recipient of the Cecil B. deMille Award

Olivia Colman - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for 'The Crown'

Patricia Arquette - Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for 'The Act'