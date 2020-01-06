Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Priyanka Chopra serve some major red carpet looks

It was a starry night with the Hollywood A-listers and celebs from around the world attending the Golden Globes 2020, the first awards show of the year. From Priyanka Chopra who came with husband Nick Jonas to Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Aniston to Quentin Tarantino and other filmmakers; it was a full house.
Here are some of the most memorable red carpet looks from Golden Globes 2020:
Charlize Theron ditched the regular ballgown for Golden Globes 2020 red carpet as she played with neon green on black combination for a gown that can pass off also as a saree. On the professional front, the actress has been receiving rave reviews for her role in the recently released film 'Bombshell' that throws light on the Fox Network sex scandal of 2016.
(Photograph:AFP)
Jennifer Lopez came hand-in-hand with beau A-Rod as she looked ready to gift herself to the fans considering her dress looked like a gift wrap. Jennifer's recent acting bid in 'Hustlers' was much appreciated as she played the role of Ramona, an exotic dancer, who leads a group of dancer friends to steal money from their clients.
(Photograph:AFP)
With a scintillating red gown with a beautiful trail, the actress looked resplendent at the red carpet. Scarlett made news for her impactful role in 'Marriage Story' along with Adam Driver as they throw take viewers into a troubled relationship between a husband and wife and how they deal with parenthood while going through a divorce battle.
(Photograph:AFP)
Think of fashion on the red carpet and you can't not mention Billy Porter as he turned up yet again serving us some major red carpet fashionable look in what people would call an effeminate gown with plume detailing and more! His dress was all about drama as he chose a pristine white feather gown for the occasion. Billy can easily be called one of the best dressed on the Golden Globes red carpet.
(Photograph:AFP)
He doesn't age. Atleast that is what we can conclude after looking at his recent outing at Golden Globes red carpet as he posed and conquered with his dashing looks. Looking smart in a suit, the actor came to win all the way and what adds to the cheer is his Golden Globe win in Best Supporting actor category for his role in 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'.
(Photograph:AFP)
Our desi girl wasn't far behind in experimenting with her style for the Golden Globes red carpet as she came dressed as a yesteryear Hollywood actress with slick hairstyling that reeks of 80s feel and a popping pink gown that suits her style from edge to edge. She came with husband Nick Jonas as they presented an award together.
(Photograph:AFP)