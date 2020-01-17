'What A Man Gotta Do' music video out: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas turn up the heat

Pumping up the romance, the two are back at it again! We are talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as they turn up the heat in their new song together ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ that also features the other Jonas Brothers’ members and their partners.

But let’s focus on Priyanka and Nick for now.

Priyanka today teased their new song together as they dropped the title ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ in which both can be seen wearing oversized white shirts as they dance and pander around in what looks like their home.

This is not the first time they have come together ofcourse as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also starred together in ‘Sucker’.

The new song recreates three iconic moments from Hollywood. Priyanka and Nick recreate a scene from Tom Cruise's 1983 movie ‘Risky Business’, Joe and Sophie bring back memories of 1978's ‘Grease’ - featuring two Sophies - whereas Kevin and Danielle recreate the 1989's ‘Say Anything’ iconic boombox scene.

Check out Jonas Brothers' song What A Man Gotta Do here: