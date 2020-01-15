Priyanka Chopra to star with 'Game of Thrones' Richard Madden in web series directed by 'Avengers' Russo brothers

Priyanka Chopra will next star with ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Richard Madden in an upcoming Amazon web series titled ‘Citadel’ and we can’t keep calm. The web series has not one but two Hollywood connections.

Firstly, she will be seen opposite Richard Madden who became a fan favourite as the young wolf Robb Stark in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’. Interestingly, ‘Citadel’ will be directed by Avengers’ directors, the Russo brothers. Both Anthony and Joseph Russo who co-directed ‘Avengers Endgame’ and ‘Avengers Infinity War’ will helm the Amazon series. Also read: Golden Globes 2020: 'Desi girl' Priyanka Chopra lights up red carpet in a pink gown with husband Nick Jonas

Sharing her excitement at the announcement of the project, Priyanka wrote, "Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented Madden Richard and incredible Russo Brothers on this new series. Get ready! Citadel will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon."

This is the second Amazon Prime web series that our desi girl has been roped for. She recently announced a special show ‘sangeet project’ that will give a peek into her own wedding sangeet that had the bride and groom’s side participate in a mega glam music ceremony as part of the pre-wedding functions of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Announcing that project, she had written, "Nick Jonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we're still working on it!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It's our sangeet project. Happy one year anniversary, baby. It's our first together.”