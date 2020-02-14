Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fire all their staff in UK

After moving to Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have fired all their UK staff. The couple earlier in January stepped down from their roles as senior royals and had announced that they would be dividing their time between UK and North America. But with this latest news, cynics are claiming that the couple has permanently packed their bags and will never return to the UK.



According to a report in the Daily Mail, the couple closed their UK office and asked their staff to leave way back in January soon after they decided to quit the royal family. The report claims that of those who have been fired, only a few ill be retained at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to work with Goldman Sachs



The couple along with their son Archie is at present staying in Vancouver, Canada are likely to make the country their permanent residence- although they have gone record to confirm it.



A source told the Mail, “Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed.



“While the details are still being finalised and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately, there will be some redundancies.”



Prince Harry meanwhile will have a small privately-employed team in London to help with his new green travel project, Travalyst.



Meghan will continue with her US staff who have been with her since her acting days. In fact, the report also states that Meghan's personal staff had a role to play in getting the UK staff axed as they did not work in coordination much to the Brits discomfort.

The UK staff that has been axed are now negotiating their redundancies.