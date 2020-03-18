Meghan Markle, Prince Harry self isolate in their Vancouver Island mansion amid COVID-19

With everyone around the world taking strict measures to protect themselves against coronavirus, we have news on how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking care of themselves and their toddler.

One of Meghan Markle’s close friends has come forward to reveal all precautions that the royal family is taking in such troubled times. Apparently, Meghan has asked "everyone on her team, the people who buy groceries and run errands, to wear latex gloves at all times and are to follow a strict hygiene protocol.”

Meghan, is also reportedly talking to her family and friends about the impact of the virus -- which is not simply limited to physical well being of the people. She, feels "compelled to help" with what she perceives to be a "mental health crisis."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living in their multi-million dollar mansion in Vancouver Island mansion in Canada. They left for the country after the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the borders would be closed to non-citizens.

They returned to be with their son, Archie.

The source was also quoted: Meghan has insisted "Only a select few will be able to interact with her." and added, “Meghan said just because they are isolating themselves, it doesn't mean they can't help. They aren't just sitting around at home doing nothing.

On how Meghan plans to help, the source was quoted saying, "She said they are working with a mental health non-profit to create some sort of online support system for those most vulnerable, like new mothers suffering from postpartum depression. People who lack support systems need reassurance that they are not alone."

Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau and his wife are in self isolation too as his wife tested positive recently. There is news that Hollywood actor Idris Elba might have contracted the virus from her. Read here.

Idris Elba joins a long list of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kristofer Hivju and Rachel Matthews. Hanks and Wilson have reportedly been discharged from hospital in Queensland Australia and are now quarantined at home.