Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson discharged from hospital in Australia

Actor Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from a hospital in Queensland, Australia. The couple was admitted for treatment after being diagnosed with coronavirus, according to a report by CNN.



They are now in self-quarantine at their home in Queensland.



The couple was in Australia for the pre-production phase of Elvis Presley's biopic. The film, helmed by Baz Luhrmann, will see Hanks essaying the role of Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker.



Last week, Hanks had revealed on social media that he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus and were being taken good care.



Since then the two have been regularly posting updates from Australia. Hanks even shared a photo of his breakfast plate with a Kangaroo toy for company and wrote," Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx.”



Wilson, on her part, thanked everyone for the outpouring of wishes and messages., "A little update below to all of you from@tomHanks and myself. So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us. ( PS go to @tomhanks Instagram to see the message since the repost didn’t work)" she wrote.

Other prominent celebrities who have contracted the respiratory disease include actor Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko and 'GOT' actor Kristofer Hivju.