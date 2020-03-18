Did Idris Elba contract COVID-19 from Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie?

A day after Idris Elba revealed on Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus, the actor interacted with fans live on the social media platform and revealed when he got contracted the disease. Without taking anyone's name, Elba revealed that he felt he had contracted the infection on March 4 at an event in Wembley.



The event had Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie in attendance along with Lewis Hamilton. While Idris never named Sophie in his live chat, the photos from the event show the two posing along with Hamilton.



"It's hard to say when I got the disease or when I contracted COVID-19, it's hard to say when. I will say that I know I've been exposed to it from March 4. That's when the person that came up positive, that was the time I got in contact with that person," the actor said.

"So essentially, I could have been positive from March 4, but it's hard to say when I contracted someone with corona, you can contract it at any time but my known exposure was March 4," the actor further added.



"On Friday, last week, I was told that someone I had been in contact with had tested positive. I am on location about to start filming. The news breaks that this person, who is also in the public eye, has tested positive," Elba recalled.



(Sophie Trudeau, Idris Elba and Lewis Hamilton pictured together at a charity event in Wembley, UK. Image via Facebook)

The actor on Monday revealed he had tested positive in a video post. The video had him talking to the camera while his wife Sabrina sat beside him. The actor's fans raised concerns about the couple's proximity and the two even faced criticism for not adhering to precautionary measures.



Addressing the backlash, Elba said that how the model wanted to be by her husband's side. " 'Sabrina's good too. Sabrina today finally managed to get a test, and we're thankful for that. Generally, Sabrina's fine. Nervous of course. Worried."



"Just for clarification, Sabrina wanted to be by my side. I love her even more for it and I would do the same for her. When something like this is going on in the world, love is all you can get, who am I to turn down my wife's support?



"We presumed if I had it, she would have it too. As much as I want her to be safe, we calculated that risk and decided to be together. Hope you guys can understand that. I love Sabrina for standing by me and being in that video, it was the most important moment for me," the actor concluded.



Idris Elba joins a long list of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kristofer Hivju and Rachel Matthews. Hanks and Wilson have reportedly been discharged from hospital in Queensland Australia and are now quarantined at home.