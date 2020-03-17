Now, Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

British actor Idris Elba on Monday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Elba joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Olga Kurylenko in what now seems to be a growing list of celebrities to have contracted the respiratory disease.



Elba, who starred in TV police drama 'Luther' and played the Norse god Heimdall in 'Avengers: Infinity War,' took to Twitter to give the update. The actor stated he had no symptoms but was isolating himself from others. It was not clear where he was located.



"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I`m doing... No panic," Elba, 47, wrote.

Elba said he had taken the test because he found out on Friday he had been exposed to someone who had contracted the disease. He did not identify the person.

"Stay positive. Don`t freak out," he said in a video accompanying the Twitter post. His wife, Sabrina, was seen seated next to him.

Hanks and Wilson said last week that they had contracted the disease while working on a film in Australia.



Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who appeared in 'Quantum of Solace' in 2008, said on Sunday that she was "locked up at home" after testing positive for the coronavirus.



Elba`s announcement followed the halting of more movie productions worldwide.

Movie studio Warner Bros said on Monday it had stopped filming on the fourth instalment of the 'Matrix' action franchise, starring Keanu Reeves, and the third 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,' a spinoff of its successful 'Harry Potter' franchise.



Trade paper Variety said 'Matrix' was about to film in Germany and 'Fantastic Beasts' was about to start production.



Earlier filming of Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission Impossible' was also halted. It was scheduled to take place in Italy. Release of several films have also been pushed back due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

(With inputs from Reuters)