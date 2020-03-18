Singers Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande urge fans to 'behave responsibly' amid COVID-19 outbreak

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish Photograph:( Twitter )
The singers are using their clout on social media to raise awareness amongst people and are urging for a behavioural change as the respiratory disease has gripped several countries all over the world.
Singers Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande have urged fans to 'behave responsibly' amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
Eilish took to Instagram stories to speak about the lack of awareness amongst many. “I’ve seen a lot of young people out in the world, all over the place, going to the club or going to the beach or just going out and hanging out, and it’s really irresponsible." the 18-year-old singer said.
She highlighted that young fans could pass it to more vulnerable relatives, and added, “Please take responsibility for your endurance of this.”
Taylor Swift urged fans to take 'things seriously' as she wrote on Instagram," I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now … I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans. Don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.”
On Sunday, Ariana Grande wrote to her 72m Twitter followers, “I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘This isn’t a big deal’… it is incredibly selfish and dangerous to take this situation that lightly. The ‘We will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now."
On Monday, Camila Cabello took to Instagram to share her journey on dealing with anxiety and meditation, accompanied by a photo of herself sitting cross-legged with her eyes closed."Meditation has changed my life in the last few months. I didn`t share this with you guys at the time because honestly I was just trying to be okay, but I was experiencing severe anxiety. it was a meditation- it was practicing every single day multiple times a day that has been healing me, and, more than just helping me manage strong emotions like anxiety and stress, it`s making me a better human," she wrote.
meditation has changed my life in the last few months. I didn’t share this with you guys at the time because honestly I was just trying to be okay, but I was experiencing severe anxiety. it was meditation- it was practicing every single day multiple times a day that has been healing me, and, more than just helping me manage strong emotions like anxiety and stress, it’s making me a better human. not only does it help in times like this with stress and anxiety, meditation is the practice of strengthening habits like empathy, love, and compassion- making you feel more connected to not only everybody around you , but living beings in general like animals, plants, and the earth, which is a living being, itself. In times like these, especially as young people, even if we are healthy, it’s important to practice compassion and help others that could be suffering. We are in this together, let’s not be indifferent to others risk. it’s our responsibility to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe. Empathy to others’ reality and solidarity could make the difference in hard moments like this. We can’t think that we will be unaffected because we feel young and healthy. we have parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors, and we don’t want to be a part of the problem when we could be part of the solution. So I’d like you to take 10 minutes of your day today to either look up loving kindness meditation on Calm or YouTube. Or just follow these instructions: close your eyes and sit with your spine upright and feel gravity grounding your body to the earth’s surface and supporting you. Take three deep breaths and then begin to just notice the natural flow of your breath. Being aware of breathing in, breathing out. Following every inhale and exhale with your attention. Once your mind has stilled. Picture every human in the world right now, elders, people that have respiratory problems and are vulnerable, picture the people that are vulnerable, picture their families, and say “May you be healthy. May you be safe. May you be free from illness. May you be well.” Repeat until you really feel it in your heart ❤️- love you guys, please stay safe !
She went on to encourage her fans to look up meditation on the Calm application or YouTube, and follow a series of instructions which included closing eyes, sitting upright, and taking deep breaths."Once your mind has stilled. Picture every human in the world right now, elders, people that have respiratory problems and are vulnerable, picture the people that are vulnerable, picture their families, and say `May you be healthy. May you be safe. May you be free from illness. May you be well.` Repeat until you really feel it in your heart," Cabello concluded.