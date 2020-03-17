Chris Martin, John Legend live stream concerts on social media for fans quarantined at home 

A lot of people are practising social distancing around the world right now to curb the spread of coronavirus. Staying in isolation for a long period of time can get boring and musicians like Chris Martin, John Legend and others are ensuring there's music even when one is quarantined.



On Monday, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin brought cheer to his fans as he performed some of his well-known hits live on social media. The official page of Coldplay put out the video of the live performance as a post on Tuesday.

The live concert lasted for 30 minutes and Martin performed hits like 'A Sky Full Of Stars' and 'Trouble'.



Fellow singer John Legend praised Martin's initiative on Twitter and decided to follow the thread with a live-stream from his personal account.

"My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome," wrote Legend.

Legend also asked fans to recommend names of other artists who he would pass the baton to.

It'll be on Instagram Live at @johnlegend. Requests will be accepted. And let me know which other artists I should pass the torch to — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Keith Urban too surprised fans on social media as he went live with his fans and performed some his hits.



Pink on Tuesday followed up the effort to keep her fans engaged.

The 40-year-old singer took to her Instagram to share the video of her singing and wrote," Free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours To make you feel my love rehearsals."

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, concerts have been cancelled, the shooting of films have been postponed and films releases have been pushed back.