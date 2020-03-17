Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate $1 million to hunger relief organisations in response to COVID-19 fight

Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $1 million to two hunger relief organisations as the world faces severe crisis in times of coronavirus spread. Working for vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic, these hunger organisations aim to help people that have no or limited access to food as the world countries join hands to fight against COVID-19.

Making the announcement, Ryan Reynolds tweeted, “I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a–hole. If you can help, visit, http://FeedingAmerica.org and/or http://FoodBanksCanada.ca.”

Continuing, he wrote, “Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

In response, Dan Nisbet, vice president of Major Gifts at Feeding America, told Variety, “We are so grateful for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s extremely generous donation, and for all of the donations we’ve been receiving. The Feeding America network of 200 food banks is working tirelessly to aid and provide meal assistance to our most vulnerable neighbors — children, the elderly, families struggling with food insecurity and individuals facing job disruptions — throughout our nation during this unprecedented time. Generosity like theirs will make all the difference.”

Reynolds also wrote in his tweet, “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

Ryan also keeping true to his comical side, joked about his followers also lending a helping hand to Hugh Jackman but listed his number as “1-555-[sad face emoji]-Hugh.”

His wife, actress Blake Lively also tweeted a similar thing, pledging her support for the cause.

Others who have come out for helping others are Justin Timberlake, Natalie Portman, Ben Affleck, Vanessa Hudgens, Alan Cumming, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Josh Gad and Nick Lachey.