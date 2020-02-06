Top 5 Hollywood news today: Kirk Douglas no more, Disney+ to launch in India

The most trending story today was about the death of legendary Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas who starred in some of the biggest films ever, worked in the day and age that is today referred to as the golden era of Hollywood and won several accolades in a career that spanned several decades.

Here are our top picks of the day:

Hollywood, Bollywood celebs pay tribute to legendary actor Kirk Douglas on his death

With a career spanning over six decades and having starred in more than 90 films including some classics like ‘Spartacus’ and ‘Ace in the Hole’, Kirk is today remembered as one of the greatest actors of all time.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-bollywood-celebs-pay-tribute-to-legendary-actor-kirk-douglas-on-his-death-278989

Disney+ to launch in India on March 29

The streaming platform launched in the US in November last year and will now make its foray into the Indian market on March 29, 2020. It will enter the Indian market through its Hotstar app. Disney had acquired Hotstar streaming service in 2017 as part of its acquisition of Fox Studios, which also included the entire Star India group.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/disney-to-launch-in-india-on-march-29-279086

No, there is no 'Hannah Montana' prequel in the works

Billy Ray Cyrus in an interview with HollywoodLife said he wants it to happen but there is no official statement from Disney on that. Billy, father of Miley Cyrus also played reel-life father to Miley’s character in the hit TV series Hannah Montana.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/no-there-is-no-hannah-montana-prequel-in-the-works-279018

'Avengers' actor Mark Ruffalo urges EU 'heroism' in chemical pollution fight

US actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo urged Europeans on Wednesday to be "heroes" in the fight against chemical pollutants in the world's waterways, the central theme of his latest film 'Dark Waters'.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-avengers-actor-mark-ruffalo-urges-eu-heroism-in-chemical-pollution-fight-278972

Prada makes deal with New York City after racism controversy

Prada will take steps to fight racism and promote diversity under a deal struck with the city government in New York on Wednesday following controversy over its sale of monkey-like keychain figurines.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/prada-makes-deal-with-new-york-city-after-racism-controversy-278970