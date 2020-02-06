Hollywood, Bollywood celebs pay tribute to legendary actor Kirk Douglas on his death

In one of the biggest losses that Hollywood incurred today, legendary actor Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103. With a career spanning over six decades and having starred in more than 90 films including some classics like ‘Spartacus’ and ‘Ace in the Hole’, Kirk is today remembered as one of the greatest actors of all time.

His son, ace filmmaker and actor Michael Douglas announced the news on Instagram and he wrote that he is ‘proud’ to be his son. He wrote, "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

He ended his honourary post with, “Dad - I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas.”

Michael’s wife and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones also posted a black and white photo of him and hers as she can be seen planting a kiss on his cheek. She wrote, “To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight.”

Director Steven Spielberg said in a statement, "Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I'm honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years. I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage -- even beyond such a breathtaking body of work -- are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine."

Sylvester Stallone wrote on Instagram, "The last great giant of my cinema heroes has passed on to Infinite glory. Amazing artist ... the likes of which we will never see again!"

Ron Meyer, the vice chairman of NBCUniversal, the studio behind ‘Spartacus’ said, "I've personally known the Douglas family for over 40 years. Kirk was an extraordinary man, dedicated husband and father, a loving grandfather, and one of the most iconic actors of his time."

Filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner wrote, "Kirk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family."

Star Trek's William Shatner tweeted, "Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry!"

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal also tweeted, "What a man. RIP #KirkDouglas."

Kirk Douglas had first suffered a stroke in 1996 but was fine post that. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Anne Buydens, and his three sons Michael, Joel, and Eric. The legendary star recently appeared at the Golden Globes 2018 to present the award for best screenplay. He came to the stage on a wheelchair accompanied by his daughter-in-law Catherine as he received a standing ovation.